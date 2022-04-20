KGF Chapter 2 star Yash expresses wish to make his Bollywood debut opposite THIS actress

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash wishes to work with Rajkumar Hirani, who announced Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday.

Yash aka Rocky Bhai from the KGF series is the man of the moment as his performance is being lauded by one and all in the recently released blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which is unstoppable at the global box office as the film has entered Rs 600 crore club within just five days of its release.

Now, a video from Yash's interview in December 2018 when KGF Chapter 1 had released has surfaced online. While interacting with the YouTube channel Miss Kyra, the Jaanu actor took Deepika Padukone's name when asked the name of an actress with whom she would like to make his Bollywood debut. "Deepika because she is from Bangalore", said the star.

In the same rapid-fire round, when Yash was asked the name of a Bollywood director he would love to work with, he named Rajkumar Hirani. The KGF actor added that Hirani is a wonderful filmmaker and he loves his scripts. He even mentioned that the director's films bring out positivity and hence he loves his work.

It was just yesterday, Tuesday, April 19, that the director announced his next film titled Dunki with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scheduled to release on Christmas 2023, the film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Hirani has earlier made blockbusters such as PK, Munnabhai film series, 3 Idiots, and Sanju.



Talking about Deepika, Yash's wish might soon become a reality as the actress is already shooting for her pan-India film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The Nag Ashwin directorial is tentatively titled Project K and is a science fiction film mounted on a large scale.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 and its prequel KGF Chapter 1 are the two highest-grossing Kannada films in the history of Indian cinema. The 2018 film earned Rs 250 crores at the global box office, whereas the 2022 film still continues to enjoy a phenomenal run across cinemas worldwide.