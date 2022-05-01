KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's daughter calls him ‘rocky bhai’, adorable video goes viral

File Photo

Yash shared a video of his tiny kid teasing him by calling him 'Rocky Boy' on Instagram. In the footage, she can be seen giggling and referring to herself as Rocky Boy. Her cuteness will brighten your day and is also the best thing on the internet right now. "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky "BOY," Yash captioned the video.

KGF's Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, are well-known not just for their film but also for their adorable family photos. The couple has two children, both of whom are far too cute to go unnoticed. Ayra, Yash's kid, always manages to attract enough attention with her sweetness, as evidenced by this video.



Rocky is the name of his iconic character from Chapter 2 of the KGF. The film, which was released on April 14, has surpassed many milestones at the Indian box office in all languages.

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, has shattered multiple box office records and continues to draw a large audience to the theatres. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon play pivotal parts in KGF: Chapter 2.



KGF Chapter 2 has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office and become the fourth-highest grossing Indian film ever.

Detailing out the box office figures of the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#KGF2 shows amazing hold, despite two prominent films [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2] invading the marketplace... The trends suggest, biz will multiply over the weekend + #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 353.06 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".