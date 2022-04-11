KGF Chapter 2 star Srinidhi Shetty talks about film's clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast | Exclusive

Srinidhi Shetty, who will be seen reprising the role of Reena Desai, Yash aka Rocky Bhai's love interest in the highly-anticipated film 'KGF: Chapter 2', recently spoke to DNA about the big clash Prashanth Neel directorial is headed for with Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' that will hit theatres a day ahead of KGF: Chapter 2.

Previously Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', which earlier today was postponed by a week, was headed for a direct clash with the Yash starrer as the film was set to release on April 14 alongside 'KGF Chapter 2'. However, now Jersey will hit theatres on April 22.

Since the interview with Srinidhi was conducted before the makers of Jersey announced that the film has been postponed by a week, the actress while speaking about the big clash, opined that all the three films releasing together would only be a celebration for cinemagoers who will get to choose what they wish to watch.

Speaking about the clash with 'Beast' and previously 'Jersey', Srinidhi Shetty told DNA in an exclusive telephonic interview, "I believe that we have such a huge population and we are such film lovers that if there are even three or four movies coming on the same day, it will still work."

She added, "If the movie and the content are really good, then the audience will go and watch. The screen distribution is okay, but if the content is really good, then the movie will run. People will come and watch and the movies will enjoy a great run in the theatre. I don't think only one major film should release on Friday, and the other releases could get affected by the clash. I think at this time and age people want options, people want different choices. Some people might like the action genre or some others might like family entertainment."

"Jersey, KGF and Beast are a beautiful combination for the weekend. The one who prefers action will watch KGF or Beast, and if someone wants to watch family drama, they will watch Jersey. I think all this lineup is like a celebration. After the pandemic, things are getting normal, and people are stepping out to cherish these entertainers, so April 14 will be a celebration for moviegoers across the globe," Srinidhi concluded.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.