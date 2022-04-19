KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals why South Indian cinema is doing better than Bollywood

Credit: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

KGF Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt has talked about the difference between the Hindi film industry and South film Industry. He also revealed why south cinema is doing better than Bollywood in a recent interview.

For the unversed, South Indian films including Pushpa The Rise, KGF Chapter 2, and RRR broke many box office records. Netizens have loved these movies, no Bollywood movie except The Kashmir Files could grab attention lately. Bollywood actor Sanjay recently appeared in KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera. In an interview with the Times of India, Sanjay Dutt stated South film industry has not forgotten heroism, however, Bollywood has forgotten heroism. The actor mentioned we have forgotten ‘audience from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan’. He stated Corporatization is good however, it should not interfere with ‘our taste of movies.’

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had talked about the success of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Jr NTR and Ram Char’s RRR during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Thar.

While talking about South Indian cinema films like Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Thar in which he stars alongside his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Anil said, "South has always been making exceptional films, they have been always at the forefront of changing the dynamics of Indian cinema. I`m happy that they’re breaking into new territories."

He maintained that south Indian cinema serves as an inspiration to Bollywood and has been a pillar of strength for Indian cinema.

​"I started my career with films down south and it gives me immense pleasure to see them doing so good. They`re an inspiration, the more Bollywood imbibes from them, the better it will be for Hindi cinema at large", he further said.