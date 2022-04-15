KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy, watch

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

After receiving great reviews for his performance in KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is overjoyed. At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, the actor saw the film with his fans. His supporters surrounded him and cheered and greeted him at the theatre. KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash as Rocky Bhai and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and is directed by Prashanth Neel.

On April 14, KGF Chapter 2 was released on thousands of screens. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was repeatedly postponed. KGF Chapter 2, directed by Vijay Kiragandur and produced by Hombale Films, is on its way to breaking multiple box office records.

Sanjay Dutt watched KGF Chapter 2 at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre on April 14. Hundreds of admirers surrounded him and cheered him on. Sanjay Dutt waved to his followers and thanked them with folded hands. On social media, the video has gone viral.



While KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel was concerned about Sanjay Dutt's health and insisted on hiring a body double for some scenes, Sanjay Dutt chose to do them himself, leaving everyone speechless.

Talking about his post-recovery journey and return to KGF Chapter 2 shoot says Sanjay Dutt, "I started getting back into my training schedule as soon as doctors and my body could allow it. I have been leading a fairly disciplined life since my recovery. So while the journey has been challenging I have loved every part of it. As I said earlier I have been blessed that I had Maanayata and the kids by my side constantly, cheering me on. Other than my wife being my biggest strength and my kids' motivation, team KGF was very supportive and accommodating. Prashant’s (director) concern was my health and comfort.... mine was Adheera!"