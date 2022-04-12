KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera greets fans outside his home, video goes viral

Ahead of the release of 'KGF Chapter 2' dropped last month, anticipation to see the real baba of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt cast his spell on-screen has been growing with each passing day. Sanjay's intense look as Adheera has taken over the audience's mind and they can't keep calm with just two days to go for the film to hit theatres.

Amid all the craze to watch Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in 'KGF Chapter 2', a video that is currently going viral on the internet these days is of a fan of Sanjay who visited the actor at his bungalow and was seen saying "my dream has come true". Meanwhile, other excited fans too joined in as the star met with his die-hard fan.



A couple of days ago, Sanjay Dutt hit the gym with a vengeance and treated his fans to his intense workout look. The superstar posted an image of his rugged appearance, pulling off the tattooed and pierced look like a pro as he lifted weights and trained his arms. Sanjay Dutt captioned the image, “THE DEVIL WHISPERS "You can't withstand the storm." THE WARRIOR REPLIED "I am the storm."

Be it the role of protagonist or antagonist, Dutt has always left the audience stunned with his impressive performance. He is probably the most loved and admired villain the audience has ever seen, and that is the reason his character of 'Adheera' in his upcoming 'KGF Chapter 2' has been eagerly awaited by the audience. As the actor will be seen in a whole new avatar after a long time, he was also delighted to be a part of such a big project.

While on the trailer launch of the film, the actor was seen talking about the team and thanked his wife, Manyata Dutt for encouraging him to do 'KGF Chapter 2'. He said "This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Thank you Raveena, Prashanth thank you for making Adheera. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2."

Besides 'KGF Chapter 2' which is all set to release on April 14, 2022, Sanjay Dutt has 'Ghudchadhi', directed by Binoy Gandhi, 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline.