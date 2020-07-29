'K.G.F Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera inspired by 'brutal ways of the Vikings'

Like mentioned earlier, the first teaser poster of Sanjay Dutt from K.G.F Chapter 2 is finally out. The director of the film Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter page and shared Dutt's menacing look. In the first look, the 61-year-old actor is seen donning an armoured suit with tattoos on his head and cheek with the cropped hairdo. He is seen in an intense mood holding a sword.

Neel captioned his post stating, "'ADHEERA' - Inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings. Happy Birthday, @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon. #AdheeraFirstLook @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi".

Earlier while talking about his role as Adheera, Sanjay had compared it to Avengers villain Thanos. He had told PTI, "My character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. It's on the lines of Thanos from The Avengers. Adheera is like Thanos. In KGF: Chapter 1, Adheera was mentioned in the end. In part 2 he is shown to be a dangerous character with scary makeup and I think that was the role I was looking for."

The actor added, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen 'Avengers', you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for."

K.G.F Chapter 2 stars Yash in the leading role and also has Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.