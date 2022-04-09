KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt reveals who encouraged him to do Yash starrer film

The character of 'Adheera' played by Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated parts of the film.

While on the trailer launch of the film, the actor was seen talking about the team and thanked his wife, Manyata Dutt for encouraging him to do KGF 2.

He said "This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Thank you Raveena, Prashanth thank you for making Adheera. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2"

During the massive trailer launch in Bangalore, Yash acknowledged Sanjay's addition to the franchise and said that he is an admirer of the actor.



Also read: KGF Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty reveals she fought with her parents over Shah Rukh Khan

Yash even recalled how Sanjay worked hard on the film, even while battling lung cancer. Yash said, "Sanju sir... you are a true fighter. I have witnessed it up close. We all know that he has seen all sorts of ups and downs in life, but he is so down to earth and humble. The way he committed himself to this project... even while going through all (health scare)... we all know that. I was scared. I was instructing the team to be careful (while filming action scenes), but he (Sanjay) came and told me 'please don't insult me, I will do it, I want to do it, I want to give my best.'He has taken the movie to another level."



Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.