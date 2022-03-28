KGF Chapter 2: RRR star Ram Charan heaps praise on Yash, calls him a 'sensation'

The long wait finally got over as the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2', on Sunday, unveiled the official trailer of the film, which stars none other than Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The high-octane trailer of Prashanth Neel's directorial follows Rocky's (Yash) journey to the throne as comes face-to-face with his biggest rival, Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt). The visuals in KGF 2 trailer are impressive, with the focus on violence.

'The KGF Chapter 2' trailer launch in Bengaluru was a star-studded one, with the cast and crew in attendance. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the show. Those celebs who couldn't attend left special video messages. One special message was from 'RRR' star Ram Charan. Pouring praise on Yash, Ram Charan said, "Yash, you are a sensation. I'm very proud of you. You have outdone yourself. Yash believed in Prashanth (Director Prashanth Neel) more than Prashanth did in himself. All your hard work is why Kannada cinema is reaching such heights."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.