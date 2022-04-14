KGF Chapter 2 review: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK bashes Yash's film, says 'dimaag ka dahi ho gaya'

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash in the leading role of Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 has opened to a thunderous response across India. The movie has been declared a blockbuster by the audience on its first day of release and going by the early trends, it seems that the action-packed masala film will shatter all the box office records.

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK who calls himself the self-made critic has bashed the film on his Twitter account as he wrote, "30 minutes film #KGF2 has gone and I don’t know what the hell is going on. So much dialogue Bazi Ki Dimaag Ka Dahi Ho Gaya! It’s 10 times bigger C******pa than #RRR!"

Twitter users have started trolling the 'Deshdrohi' actor under the comments section as one of them even appealed to the Mumbai Police tagging the official handle of the city's police department in his reply as he wrote, "Sir @MumbaiPolice This Man @kamaalrkhan Hurting our hearts Because giving Fake reviews and negative reports 1st On #RRRreview 2nd ON #KGFChpater2 Please take an action On this Man Sir".

Sir @MumbaiPolice

This Man @kamaalrkhan Hurting our hearts

Because giving Fake reviews and negative reports

1st On #RRRreview

2nd ON #KGFChpater2

Please take an action On this Man

Sir — Venkatesh (@DrlgVky1) April 14, 2022

"Ab tumne kaha hai to pakka blockbuster hoga. @TheNameIsYash congrats for confirmation from the great krk. #KGF2 #KGFChapter2", wrote another user referencing his negative comments about SS Rajamouli's RRR which turned out to be a mammoth blockbuster earning more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

On the other hand, people can't stop praising Yash's ultimate swag and Neel's superior direction in the second installment of KGF. "#KGFCHAPTER2 Not even bored for a single scene. This is how the mass film should be. YASH on fire Exceeded the expectations. Hereafter Prashant Neel will be a most wanted director in south," tweeted a user.



Another tweet read, "Finished watching KGF Chapter 2. Ultimate movie, must watch and that climax. Don't want to give too many spoilers, just watch and experience it. And expect the unexpected b ready to blown away."

Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the theatres on April 14.