KGF Chapter 2: Ram Charan congratulates team for 'massive success,' calls Yash's performance 'mind blowing'

Ram Charan- KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2 has swept the entire globe, and everyone is raving about Rocky aka Yash's mega action-thriller. The team is receiving love from every corner. After Allu Arjun, Prabhas, RRR star Ram Charan congratulated the team on the film's mega-success.

The RRR star Ram Charan expressed his feeling about KGF 2 on his Instagram, and he posted film's poster with the caption. "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanthneel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @thenameisyash. Your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable . @duttsanjay ji @officialraveenatandon ji @joinprakashraj garu & Rao Ramesh garu it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date. Congratulations @srinidhi_shetty #Malavikaavinash #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois. @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic! To all the technicians … Kudos."

Earlier, Pushpa The Rise star Allu Arjun congratulated the team for its glorious success. He tweeted, "Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians.”

Yash has replied to Allu Arjun after the latter congratulated him on the success of the film on Twitter. Yash revealed that he had always admired Allu Arjun. Yash tweeted, “Thank you @alluarjun avare.. I have always admired you for your hardwork and conviction.. Be as Awesome as you always have been!! Cheers.”

After Allu Arjun, Prabhas also joined the bandwagon of celebrating KGF. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 22, the Baahubali star congratulated the entire team including actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and wrote, "Congratulations @thenameisyash, @prashanth_neel, @VKiragandur and the entire team for the blockbuster success of #KGFChapter2! @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7"