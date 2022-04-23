KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel, Yash respond to Allu Arjun's heartfelt note on film's success

Credit: File photo

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash has replied to Allu Arjun after the latter congratulated him on the success of the film on Twitter. Yash revealed that he had always admired Allu Arjun.

Yash tweeted, “Thank you @alluarjun avare.. I have always admired you for your hardwork and conviction.. Be as Awesome as you always have been!! Cheers.”

The film director Prashanth Neel also thanked Allu Arjun and wrote, “Thank you so much @alluarjun garu, means a lot. Thank you for your encouragement.”

For the unversed, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun had earlier praised Yash for his performance in KGF Chapter 2 and congratulated him for the success of the film. He had tweeted, “Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians.”

He added, “A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

Allu Arjun had congratulated the team of RRR for its success. He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”

