KGF Chapter 2 FIRST movie review out: Yash starrer delivers 'king-size entertainment', says UAE-based critic

The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' storm is only getting bigger with each passing day. As the release date of the magnum opus nears, the anticipation has been growing at unprecedented levels. Matching the pace of previous records set for advance booking by behemoths like - 'Baahubali' and 'Spider-Man', the figures from the advance booking indicate a massive opening collection for the sequel to the cult franchise.

Meanwhile, the first review of 'KGF: Chapter 2' is already out and the film is touted to be a 'world-class movie'.

A UAE-based film critic, Umair Sandhu, who happens to have watched the film, took to his Instagram Stories to share his review of 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

In a short yet informative review, Umair wrote that 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a "high-octane thriller that works big time." He mentioned that 'KGF: Chapter 2' has style and substance besides the "dazzling action", "stunning locales" and "stylish execution".

Complimenting Yash and the film's content, the UAE-based critic wrote that this is the actor's "best" so far and that the film is a "sure-shot blockbuster".

READ: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

In a tweet, Umair wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Review from Censor Board! #KGF2 is high-octane masala entertainer that stays true to its genre and delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment. At the BO, audiences will give the film an epic ‘SWAGAT ’ as it is bound to entertain them thoroughly.

Check out the review below:

#KGFChapter2 Review from Censor Board! #KGF2 is high-octane masala entertainer that stays true to its genre and delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment. At the BO, audiences will give the film an epic ‘SWAGAT ’ as it is bound to entertain them thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/QbAbgOv9rQ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2022



Meanwhile, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel, who recently interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, opened up about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today. During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF's 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker also added, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

"Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter," said Prashanth Neel.



Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.