PAK vs AUS: Why Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retired before completing hundred despite no injury?

Will deal with issue if…: Supreme Court on immunity of MPs, MLAs

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj names this legend as the greatest ODI Spinner

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

Meet IAS officer Avinash Kumar, son of a farmer who left stable job in West Bengal to pursue UPSC, got AIR...

'K.G.F: Chapter 2': Makers of Yash starrer to 'unveil the brutality' on Sanjay Dutt's 61st birthday

Prashanth Neel and Sanjay Dutt gave a glimpse of the upcoming teaser of Yash starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 10:52 AM IST

K.G.F: Chapter 2's latest update has been much-awaited by the whale of fans of Yash starrer. Now, the director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter page and shared the update about the upcoming teaser for the film. In the image shared by Neel, we see a sword pierced n ground with the backdrop of smokes and fires all over. The tagline of the image is 'Unveiling the brutality on July 29 at 10 am."

Prashanth captioned his post by tweeting, "The only way is the BRUTAL way!!! #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @SrinidhiShetty7 @TandonRaveena @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @VaaraahiCC @hombalefilms". Interestingly, July 29, also marks the birthday of Sanjay Dutt who plays the main antagonist Adheera in the film.

Check out the photo below:

In the much-awaited second instalment, Yash will be reprising his role as Rocky along with Srinidhi Shetty. Apart from Sanjay, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

Earlier talking about unveiling the teaser of the film, a source had told us, "During post-production, while the trailer for KGF 1 was being edited, the whole team including Yash worked for over 48 hours straight to make it as thrilling and impactful as it did. And now, the stakes are higher than ever with KGF chapter 2, the team is working on cutting the teaser for the movie and the sleepless nights are back."

K.G.F Chapter 2 is likely to release later this year much to the excitement of the fans. 

