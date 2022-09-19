Search icon
KGF Chapter 2: Mahesh Manjrekar says Yash's film saved Kannada film industry, adds 'audience ke sir ke upar feka...'

Heaping praises on KGF Chapter 2, Mahesh Manjrekar urged people in Marathi cinema to make big-scale films with conviction and confidence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

KGF Chapter 2-Mahesh Manjrekar/File photos

Headlined by the Kannada superstar Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year setting the box office on fire with worldwide collections of around Rs 1230 crore. The film was highly appreciated for its blockbuster dialogues and amazing action sequences.

At a recent event in Mumbai where new Marathi films were launched, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar heaped praises on KGF Chapter 2 claiming that it saved the Kannada film industry from 'shutdown' and urged the Marathi producers to trust the vision of their filmmakers in making big-scale films.

The Kaante actor said, "We have to shout from the rooftops that Marathi cinema is great. The press is here and I want to say this. Some years back, the condition of the Kannada film industry was such that it seemed like it would shut down anytime. But there was one person who believed in making a film and spending a lot of money on it", as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about the KGF series, Manjrekar further added, "That person made a film named KGF and it created history. What makes me happy is that they didn’t make both parts of KGF in Hindi. They shot the film in Kannada, dubbed it in Hindi aur fir audience ke sir ke upar feka! I envy these guys. I would have loved to do something like this. It is superb."

The actor further stated that Marathi and Malayalam cinema make the most content-oriented films in Indian cinema as he spoke, "When it comes to content, our cinema is on the top. In today’s times, only Marathi and Malayalam cinema is providing strong content in films. Somebody has to believe in us and spend money, like the way KGF producers did. I mean, come on, KGF - Chapter 2 collected Rs. 1000 crores! Can you imagine?”.

"There’s no dearth of talent when it comes to Marathi cinema. Then what is it that we are lacking? We also need people who believe in our vision. It’s crucial that we make big-scale films, that too with conviction and confidence", he concluded suggesting that Marathi filmmakers should make big-scale films and asking the producers to trust the formers' vision.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest, Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer, and Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi who narrates Rocky's story.

