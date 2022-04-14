KGF Chapter 2: Maanayata Dutt says 'KGF 2 belongs to Adheera' as she praises husband Sanjay Dutt

The OG Rocky of Entertainment, Sanjay Dutt, is back with a bang in KGF Chapter 2 where he steps into the shoes of 'Adheera', actor Yash aka Rocky Bhai's nemesis in the film.

While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with the advance bookings moving at a historic pace and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, KGF Chapter 2 is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career.

Having battled cancer and returning to the set like the rockstar that he is, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength to the actor, had a special message to share on the film's release.

Maanayata Dutt said, "The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me, he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein!"

Earlier, talking about his post recovery journey and return to the KGF Chapter 2 shoot, Sanjay Dutt had said, "I started getting back into my training schedule as soon as doctors and my body could allow it. I have been leading a fairly disciplined life since my recovery. So while the journey has been challenging I have loved every part of it. As I said earlier I have been blessed that I had Maanayata and the kids by my side constantly, cheering me on. Other than my wife being my biggest strength and my kids' motivation, team KGF was very supportive and accommodating. Prashant’s concern was my health and comfort.... mine was Adheera!"

Besides KGF Chapter 2 which released today, Sanjay Dutt has 'Ghudchadhi' to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline.