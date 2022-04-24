KGF Chapter 2: Kiccha Sudeep boasts about Yash film's success, says 'Bollywood is stuggling...'

KGF 2, Kiccha Sudeep

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has recently opened up on the success of KGF Chapter 2, and he also said that Bollywood isn't doing great in making such pan-India films. During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Sudeep added that Hindi isn't a national language, and regional cinemas are making films that are going places.

He stated, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Talking about Sudeep's 'Hindi' comment, this month, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday discussed the importance of the Hindi language in the country and highlighted how it should be the appropriate alternative to the English language across the country. While presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee on the premises of the parliament, Shah said that Hindi should be the alternative to the English language and not other local languages.

It seems like Sudeep is boasting about the Kannada industry, and he is proud of the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2. Sudeep also tried his hand at releasing a pan-India film in 2019 with sports drama Pailwaan, but the film was rejected by the audience. Speaking of KGF Chapter 2 box office business, Yash's film is all set to cross Rs 800 crores worldwide. The film will also enter the glorious 300-crore club in North India.

Sudeep will soon bring his next pan-India project Vikrant Rona, and the Hindi first look was launched by Salman Khan. Vikrant Rona will hit big screens on July 28.