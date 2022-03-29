KGF Chapter 2: Karan Johar calls trailer 'extraordinary', compliments Yash for his 'swag'

The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'KGF Chapter 2' was launched on Sunday, March 27, at a gala event in Bengaluru. The sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1' sees Yash returning in his Rocky avatar and pitches him against Sanjay Dutt's Adheera. The Prashanth Neel directorial, also starring Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 14.

The trailer has already shattered records by reaching 109+ million views across the five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, in less than 24 hours. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, who even hosted the trailer launch event on Sunday, has shared his opinion on the 'KGF 2' trailer calling it 'extraordinary' and complimenting Rocka aka Yash for his 'swag'.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, March 28, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director tweeted, "What an EXTRAORDINARY trailer !! And that swag Yash! Ufff! Prashant Neel is a true visionary and my deepest respect to the team and to @hombalefilms for backing this incredible vision and for putting Kannada cinema on the global cinematic map!".

The audience can't wait to watch the film on the big screen as it promises a visual spectacle. 'KGF Chapter 1', released in December 2018, was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with collections of approximately Rs 250 crores. The film was even honoured with Best Stunt Choreography and Best Special Effects at the National Film Awards.



The Yash-led upcoming sequel will be presented and distributed in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, owned by Ravina Tandon's husband Anil Thadani. 'KGF 2', produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production house Hombale Films, will also release in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam along with its original Kannada version.