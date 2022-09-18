KGF Chapter 2 Hindi world television premiere: When, where to watch Yash, Prashanth Neel's film

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Headlined by Rocking Star Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, the actioner KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of the year with collections of around Rs 1230 crore at the worldwide box office, just slightly above SS Rajamouli's period-actioner RRR which earned around Rs 1150 crore globally.

For those who missed watching the action-packed entertainer on theaters, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 is all set for its worldwide television premiere on September 18 at 8 PM on Sony MAX. The production house Hombale Films itself shared the information on its Twitter account as it tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 World TV Premiere at 8 PM today, Only on @SonyMAX #KGF2OnSonyMAX".

The film had its worldwide television premiere in its original Kannada version on Zee Kannada on August 20, followed by the Telugu version premiering on television on Zee Telugu on August 21. The Tamil version premiered on Zee Tamil on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on August 31 and lastly, the Malayalam version premiered on Zee Keralam on September 4. While the South Indian television rights were bagged by the Zee network, the Hindi television rights were bagged by Sony Pictures Network.



READ | Rocketry, RRR, Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files: Highest rated Indian movies of 2022 on IMDb so far

Meanwhile, those who wish to avoid breaks on television and want to enjoy an ad-free experience can stream KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video India where the film is available in all languages with English subtitles. The Prashanth Neel directorial was available for early access rentals from May 16 and was made available to all the members from June 3.

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest, Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer, and Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi who narrates Rocky's story.