'K.G.F: Chapter 2': Farhan Akhtar drops the first look of Sanjay Dutt as notorious Adheera on his 60th birthday

A few days back, Farhan Akhtar had taken to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the character Adheera in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the leading role. Since then, fans went restless as they have been wanting to see Sanjay Dutt, who was confirmed to be a part of KGF in the role. However, in the tease shared by Farhan only a hand with a lion symbol ring was shown.

Excel Movies' Twitter page shared it and wrote, "Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM. Stay tuned! @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @VaaraahiCC".

Now, finally, the time has come, the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is out. In the poster, shared by Farhan, Sanjay is seen as a notorious dacoit and only his intense eyes are shown. Farhan posted it on Dutt's 60th birthday and wrote, "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film ‘Rocky’ on bandstand... and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special. Here’s presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from #KGFChapter2. And here’s also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug @duttsanjay"

Check it out below:

Talking about K.G.F: Chapter 2, the film is a sequel to KGF which released last year in Kannada language and also dubbed in Hindi. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. While the Hindi version is presented by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.