KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel urges netizens to say no to piracy ahead of film’s release

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel asks netizens not to support piracy. He also asked not to spoil the movie by sharing videos while watching the movie.
Here's the tweet
The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online!
⚠️ Say NO to PIRACY.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/LyzDlJkzkR— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) April 13, 2022
KGF Chapter 2 hits cinemas tomorrow, April 14.