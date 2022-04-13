Search icon
KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel urges netizens to say no to piracy ahead of film’s release

As KGF Chapter 2 is about to hit the big screen tomorrow, director Prashanth Neel asks Yash's fans to act vigilantly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel asks netizens not to support piracy. He also asked not to spoil the movie by sharing videos while watching the movie. 

Here's the tweet

KGF Chapter 2 hits cinemas tomorrow, April 14. 

