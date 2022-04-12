KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel reveals his drinking habit

‘KGF Chapter 2’ director Prashanth Neel has talked about his drinking habits in a recent interview while promoting his upcoming film which stars Yash in the lead role.

During his interaction with a media portal, Prashanth Neel asked, "I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview," on a witty note.



"Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes", Prashanth Neel reveals.



Explaining what he feels when scripting down his ideas, Prashanth Neel said, "It is never about the story, but how it is presented, is the most important task". Well, talking about his drinking habit openly is considered a daring attempt for a director who has made his mark in the pan-India circuit.

Recently, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF’s 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker said, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today”. Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

Adding more to the discussion, he said, "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. (With inputs from IANS)