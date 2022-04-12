KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel requests Telugu audience to give Yash a 'small place' in their hearts

The pre-release event of the Yash- starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' was held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, director Prashanth Neel spoke highly of Kannada hero Yash.

Prashanth Neel, who spoke at the press meet on Monday, said, "I request the Telugu audience to give a small place in your hearts for Yash. He will charm you as Rocky Bhai in 'KGF 2' as well."

The director also showered praise on Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Shobu Yarlagadda, the men behind 'Baahubali 2', which he considers an inspiration.

"Before the release of 'Baahubali', the pan-India market was a pipedream. Rajamouli sir opened up the pan-India market to everyone, and he paved the way with Baahubali. He is an inspiration to any Indian filmmaker," Prashanth Neel said.

Earlier, during Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF's 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker said, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

"Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter," said Prashant Neel.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

(With inputs from IANS)