KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel mourns actor Mohan Juneja's demise

Mohan Juneja-Prashanth Neel

Kannada actor and comedian Mohan Juneja who was last seen in KGF Chapter 2, died at the age of 54. The actor was battling a prolonged disease, and he breathed his last on Saturday, May 7. The team of Yash's latest blockbuster has paid condolence to the veteran actor.

The maverick director Prashanth Neel shared an image of Mohan on Instagram stories and remembered him by saying, "Rest in peace sir (folded hands emoji)."

Here's Prashant's tribute to Mohan

Even the production house mourned the death of Juneja, and they tweeted about the loss. Hombale Films tweeted that he was one of the popular actors from Sandalwood. "Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family."

Here's team KGF paying respects to veteran star

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ನಟರಾದ ಮೋಹನ್ ಜುನೇಜಾ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ.



ನಮ್ಮ ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ತಂಡದ ಜತೆಗಿನ ಅವರ ಅವಿನಾಭಾವ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಮರೆಯಲಾರೆವು.



Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family. pic.twitter.com/xDDHanWuY0 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 7, 2022

For the unversed, Mohan played the role of informer Nagaraju. The person who narrates the unknown side of Rocky (Yash) to the journalist Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag). Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, the film has become a historic blockbuster, and till now the film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore benchmark. When it comes to the Hindi version, the film has minted more than Rs 400 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Bahubali 2: The Conclusion.

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. According to a report in TOI, a popular OTT giant has purchased the streaming rights to KGF Chapter 2 for a record price of roughly Rs 320 crores. The Yash-starrer will reportedly start streaming in all five languages on the OTT platform on May 27.