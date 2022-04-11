KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel a tough taskmaster? Srinidhi Shetty reveals | Exclusive

As the release date of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' inches closer, the craze around the film is only getting bigger with each passing day. With the Yash starrer slated for a worldwide release on April 14, the anticipation has been growing at unprecedented levels.

At a time when fans and cinemagoers are wanting to know just about anything about the film and its characters, we had the opportunity to catch up with actress Srinidhi Shetty, who essays the role of Yash aka Rocky Bhai's love interest, Reena Desai, in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

While Srinidhi had a small yet prominent part to play in KGF: Chapter 1, in 'KGF: Chapter 2', her character is more evolved and the actress surely has more screentime, it seems.

Speaking about how much she resonates with Reena Desai, Srinidhi told DNA, "In part 1, Reena Desai was very angry or arrogant all time. And there was not much scope for her. In real life, Srinidhi is a mellowed person. I'm not on those lines of what you saw in Reena in part one. However, I would say that you would see a few more qualities of Reena in part two which I can relate to. You'll see a different Reena...how she's travelling throughout the plot. What important role she's playing in the hero's life."

She added, "It's a very beautiful character that Prashant has written and as he says in every interview, he's not changed the tone of the film just because KGF 1 became famous. Prashant is very true to the story that he narrated to me in 2016. It is just made on a bigger scale."

Ask her if Prashanth Neel, the director is a tough taskmaster, Srinidhi said, "Yes. Half of the time I have spent time with him sitting behind the monitor, I've seen him being the tough master with the technicians and set boys or other artists. When it comes to working, he is definitely a different personality. When he has a mic in his hand, he's a different monster."

READ: KGF Chapter 2 FIRST movie review out: Yash starrer delivers 'king-size entertainment', says UAE-based critic

"I know him since 2016, and it is such a treat to observe his work closely. We had a couple of workshops. I like the way he brings and grills people. Especially for me because I get to learn so much. So, even if he's yelling, I enjoy it. I keep telling everyone that he is my teacher, a father figure, like a brother. I share such a special bond with him. I really enjoy it when he takes us through this process. He is very particular about what he wants. That is why KGF has worked so well. He has a clear vision of the framing and every other technicality. Even when it comes to the emotions he gives a clear cut idea of it and tells us how he wants them to emote. He makes sure that it comes right, and it could touch people. I think he's a magician in making movies and getting the acting part from the actors," Srinidhi added.

She further said, "In KGF 1, 80% of the actors were newcomers, including me. He took us and gave us a chance to act in his movie. I think everybody loved every artist, and nobody even had an inch of doubt regarding the cast's performance. So that's the magic of Prashant Neel."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.