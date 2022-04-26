KGF Chapter 2: Couple incorporates Yash's epic dialogue 'violence, violence' in wedding card, photo goes VIRAL

KGF chapter 2 - File photo/Wedding card - @miss-bing/Twitter

The craze and euphoria of KGF Chapter 2 is not just limited to the box office as people have gone berserk recreating Yash's epic dialogue 'violence, violence' on social media. However, a couple's fandom for the movie reached new heights when they incorporated the same dialogue in their marriage invitation card and its photo has now gone viral on the internet.

A couple from Belgavi, Karnataka named Chandrashekhar and Shweta has tweaked Yash's dialogue "Violence, Violence, Violence....I don't like it. I avoid! But violence likes me, I can't avoid?" and replaced the word violence with marriage on their wedding invitation card giving it a hilarious twist.

"Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don't Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can't Avoid", reads the wedding invitation card whose photo is now being shared extensively on social media. You will be surprised to know that this is happening twice in the same month that a couple has shown their love for the film through their wedding card.

This is how am gonna print my wedding card #KGFChpater2

Earlier this month itself, a couple's wedding card photo was shared by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on his Twitter account. It read 'Rahul weds Shivani' on its front page and showed that the couple belonged to Jammu. On the backside of the card, a few leaflets were pasted below the film's hand-drawn poster.



After The Kashmir Files grossed Rs 250 crores at the box office, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has also performed exceptionally well with collections of more than Rs 300 crore. The Prashanth Nee directorial has become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film and also, the sixth-highest grossing Indian film of all time with worldwide collections close to Rs 900 crore.

Apart from Yash, the actioner stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.