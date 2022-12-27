Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

KGF Chapter 2 broke Baahubali 2's record for most online ticket sales in India, finds BookMyShow's year-end report

The year-end report generated by ticketing platform BookMyShow finds that KGF Chapter 2 broke a five-year-old record for most tickets sold

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

KGF Chapter 2 broke Baahubali 2's record for most online ticket sales in India, finds BookMyShow's year-end report
Yash in a still from KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 was not just the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 but also broke a longstanding record for selling the most tickets ever on BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform. This is the finding of the platform’s year-end report on films, events, and streaming content from 2022. KGF 2 dominates the report having set several other records over the year, ending up as the most popular Indian film of the year.

BookMyShow’s annual report on the best of 2022’s entertainment trends found that Yash-starrer Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 sold 1.77 crore tickets on the platform. This is a new record for any Indian film, upsetting the mark set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion over five years ago. KGF 2 grossed over Rs 1200 crore worldwide in its monumental run at the box office. Another interesting find of the report is that KGF 2 sold 34% of overall tickets for weekends alone.

The single busiest day of ticket sales in India, as far as online booking is concerned, was April 14, when 21.4 lakh tickets were sold. KGF 2 was again the leader of the pack here as it was released in theatres on this day. The film earned a whopping Rs 116 crore nett in India alone on this day. Among the other popular films on the ticketing platform this year were RRR, The Kashmir Files, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Vikram, Brahmastra Part One – Shiva, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Another noteworthy thing in the findings of the report is the fact that there was a 116% increase in moviegoers opting for immersive cinema experiences like 3D, IMAX, and 4DX over regular cinema screens. This implies that an increasing number of viewers wants to opt for the ‘theatrical experience’ when going out to the cinema halls for a movie outing.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Benefits of herbal tea: Include these tea options in your diet to soothe headaches, migraines
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Anusha Sharma wish Pathaan star
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments on his birthday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.