KGF Chapter 2 breaks records, beats RRR with massive advance booking

KGF 2 appears to be on track to break box office records. In terms of advance booking in the Hindi market, the Yash starrer has already exceeded SS Rajamouli's RRR. According to the current trade chatter, KGF 2 is on track to smash a new box office record on its first day of release, based on early booking reports that are only likely to rise.

According to a tweet from the Indian Box Office's official account, KGF: Chapter 2 has now collected Rs 20.25 crore (gross), with the Hindi version doing the best business (Rs 11.40 crore), followed by the Kannada version (Rs 4.90 crore).

Hindi: Rs 11.40 crore

Telugu: Rs 5 lakh

Kannada: Rs 4.90 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 1.90 crore

#Xclusiv... 'KGF 2' 6 AM SHOWS & MORE...

#KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]#Toofan is arriving! pic.twitter.com/wnv5aaZQ1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

Surprisingly, the first-day advance booking figure is substantially higher than what RRR reported upon its debut. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer received Rs 5 crore in advance bookings on the first day. Following the same trend, KGF 2 tickets have been selling for as much as Rs 2000 per seat in Delhi and Rs 1500 per set in Mumbai, which is generous and gives an indication of the film's strong box office performance.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' delves into the unrecorded period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both revolutionaries chose to disappear before joining the fight for India's independence. The film has uncovered a historical blind spot for a cinematic spectacle, as there appear to be no records of what transpired in the lives of these freedom warriors when they were away from home. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was released in theatres on March 25.