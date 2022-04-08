KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash starrer predicted to collect Rs 90 cr gross on day 1 | Exclusive

Amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction, KGF: Chapter 2's blazing trailer was all this and much more.

And the fantastic performances by Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have raised the expectations from 'KGF: Chapter 2' to another level altogether.

As we inch closer to the release of the mammoth entertainer, everyone is excited about the franchise's climax. The anticipation for the movie has reached a crescendo with the recent trailer release giving another glimpse into the action-packed movie and amazing performances.

So, in order to get an insight into how well might the film do at the box office on its opening day given the kind of pan-India enthusiasm around the film, we spoke to renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala who predicted that the film will do great at the box office on its opening day considering its a sequel and there's a lot of anticipation among the audience for its release.

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version, film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version will do approximately Rs 30-33 crore nett on day 1. Overall it will be gross, only Hindi is measured in the nett. If you include other languages Telugu, Tamila and Kannada, there's a good possibility of Rs 90 crore gross on day 1 (all India)."

READ: KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's WHOPPING total net worth, fancy car collection

Speak about whether 'KGF: Chapter 2' will benefit from the massive success of 'RRR' at the box office, given both the pan-India films are from down South, Bala said, "It will benefit because people are used to going to screens and watching a movie coming from South to pan India. After Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 is yet another pan-India movie from the South. Definitely, it will benefit."

Ask him how will 'KGF: Chapter 2' perform overseas, with a lot of confidence in his voice, Bala said, "It will perform better than KGF Chapter 1 because there have been advance bookings in US and UK already and it will open soon for other places like Gulf and Malaysia. I won't be able to quantify it, but it will do better than Chapter 1. It will be a good opening overseas."

Coming to Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey', Ramesh Bala said, "In South, Beast will eat into KGF Chapter 2 especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and to some extent in Telugu states. But, in North India Beast won't affect KGF Chapter 2 that much."

He added, "Jersey is a big release. but it will be affected by KGF 2. Jersey is a romantic, sports genre film. KGF 2 on the other is an action movie and it's a sequel, there's a lot of expectation from it. There won't be much effect to KGF: Chapter 2 due to Jersey's release."

A truly fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, with the addition of Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon to its illustrious cast, is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF: Chapter 1.

'KGF: Chapter 2' will hit cinema halls on April 14.