KGF Chapter 2 box office (Hindi): Yash starrer beats RRR, becomes fastest film to cross Rs 250 crore

KGF Chapter 2/File Photo

KGF: Chapter 2 has been breaking box office records all around the world. And the Hindi-dubbed version of the picture has made a significant contribution to it. The Hindi version of the film has had exceptional success. It has surpassed not only the Hindi-dubbed versions of other South films, but also Bollywood blockbusters. The Hindi version of KGF 2 hit the 250 crore mark at the box office on Wednesday. It became the fastest Hindi film to reach the milestone in seven days, surpassing off previous blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade analyst, tweeted the data for the film's box office profits in the Hindi belt on Thursday morning.



#KGF2 is the fastest to hit ₹250 Cr...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," his tweet read.





According to the tweet, KGF 2 achieved the accomplishment in seven days, while Baahubali 2 took eight days to reach the milestone. Three Hindi films, Dangal, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai, are tied for third place, each grossing more than 250 crores in ten days.



This also implies that the Yash-starrer is the third Hindi film to accomplish this milestone since the pandemic. The Kashmir Files and RRR's Hindi remake are the only other films to exceed the 250 crore mark domestically since the pandemic hit. Both of those films, on the other hand, took a lot longer to get there. According to trade analysts, the Hindi version of KGF 2 might gross up to 400 crores in its lifespan.