KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer enters Rs 1200 crore club

File Photo

Even after hitting the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office, the action-packed entertainer KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the title character of Rocky Bhai refuses to slow down. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has now earned Rs 1200 crore. The film shattered a number of box office records and was also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

Confirming the same, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, #KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS ₹1200 cr club.”

He also shared week-wise earnings. Check them here:



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr, Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr, Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr, Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr. Week 5, Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 4.34 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 6.07 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 9.52 cr, Total - ₹ 1200.76 cr

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



ENTERS ₹1200 cr club.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr

Week 5

Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.34 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 6.07 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 9.52 cr

Total - ₹ 1200.76 cr May 16, 2022

With the newly launched 'Movie Rentals' on Prime Video, fans of the K.G.F franchise may gain early access to the blockbuster film before digital subscription begins on May 16th. Movie Rentals is an enhancement of Prime Video's entertainment marketplace offering, allowing Prime members and non-Prime members early rental access to the latest Indian and worldwide films, as well as a large portfolio of popular films from across the world.

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 won millions of hearts with its storyline and Yash’s performance. In an interview with Film Companion, while talking about Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role, Ranveer said, "When I watched KGF Chapter 2, I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash..woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema