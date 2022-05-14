Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer collects Rs 1180 crore, check week wise earnings

After becoming the highest-grossing Indian film released in 2022, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 1180 crore at the worldwide box office.

Updated: May 14, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to break records at the box office. After becoming the highest-grossing Indian film released in 2022, the film has earned Rs 1180 crore at the worldwide box office.

On May 13, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and wrote, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr Week 5 Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr Total - ₹ 1180.83 cr DREAM RUN continues for rocking star #Yash.”

On Monday, May 9, he informed that the film has also crossed Rs 1,150 mark at the global box office as he tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹1150 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr Total - ₹ 1154.80 cr March BEGINS for ₹1200 cr club."

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

 

