KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film refuses to slow down, mints Rs 1084.37 crore

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Starring Yash in the titular role of Rocky Bhai, the action-packed entertainer KGF Chapter 2 refuses to slow down even after crossing the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has grossed Rs 1084.37 crore in the three weeks of its theatrical release since April 14.

Manobala Vijayabalan, an entertainment industry tracker, took to its Twitter handle on Thursday, May 5, and shared the latest earnings of the film as he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office REFUSES to slow down Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 Day 1 - ₹ 15.28 cr Day 2 - ₹ 12.42 cr Day 3 - ₹ 24.30 cr Day 4 - ₹ 29.79 cr Day 5 - ₹ 9.24 cr Day 6 - ₹ 30.67 cr Day 7 - ₹ 18.85 cr Total - ₹ 1084.37 cr."

The Hindi version of KGF is also having a glorious run at the box office as it has become the 2nd highest Hindi-grossing film surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal and is now behind the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is the highest-grossing Hindi film with over Rs 500 crore collections.

Taking to his Twitter handle on May 5, Taran Adarsh wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/PdImtreDrB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Reena Desai.