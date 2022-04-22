KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film is 7th highest-grossing Indian movie, check day-wise earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/Twitter

A week after its release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' continues to cast its spell on moviegoers across the world. Being a regional language film, the film is racking up a splendid performance at the box office both in India and worldwide.

The film headlined by Yash and starring a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. K.G.F- Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Dishing out the day-wise figures of how KGF Chapter 2 has been wreaking havoc at the box office worldwide, film industry tracker and analyst Manobala Vijayabalan informed social media that KGF Chapter 2 is one of the few films to have entered the Rs 700 crore club.

With this, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 became the 7th highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office

ENTERS the PRESTIGIOUS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days.

Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 73.29 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 51.68 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 43.51 cr

Total - ₹ 720.31 cr

EXTRAORDINARY Week

#Yash #KGF2."

Being a pan-India film from down South, the film is racking up a splendid performance in the Hindi markets in India.

After registering the highest 3rd-day collection with Rs 143.64 crore, the movie has crossed the magic figure of Rs 250 crore in its first week.

Collecting 254.97 crore net (Rs 300.86 crore gross) over 7 days in the Hindi belt, the film has emerged as the highest 1st-week collector and also the first movie to cross the figure of Rs 250 crore at the Hindi box office.

In more cheer for the makers, the film is consistently improving its individual day collection also in this market. KGF-Chapter 2 earned Rs 16.35 crore (Net) on the 7th-day.

KGF 2 is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar`s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy among others.