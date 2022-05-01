KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s film surpasses RRR in Tamil Nadu, becomes third highest grosser

File Photo

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, is breaking box office records every day, becoming only the fourth Indian film to surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, defeating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.

Adding to the list of achievements, the movie has surpassed RRR’s Tamil Nadu Gross.



Confirming this, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#KGFChapter2 has surpassed #RRRMovie 's TN Gross..Now, #KGF2 is the 3rd 2022 TN Grosser after 1. #Valimai and 2. #Beast.”



Today, Yash shared a video of his tiny kid teasing him by calling him 'Rocky Boy' on Instagram. In the footage, she can be seen giggling and referring to herself as Rocky Boy. Her cuteness will brighten your day and is also the best thing on the internet right now. "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky "BOY," Yash captioned the video.

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, has shattered multiple box office records and continues to draw a large audience to the theatres. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon play pivotal parts in KGF: Chapter 2.



Since its release, KGF Chapter 2 has become the first film in India to reach a century daily for four days in a row. It also had the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week of any Hindi film, making it the fastest film in Hindi history to surpass the Rs 250 crore nett milestone. After RRR and Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel came in third on the list of films with the highest opening in India.