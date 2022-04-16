KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film gets massive opening, mints Rs 165 crore worldwide

KGF Chapter 2/File Photo

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash appears to be breaking box office records already. From the North (Hindi belt) to the South, the Prashanth Neel directorial has sparked unparalleled enthusiasm for a pan-India picture.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie got an amazing opening, the movie has grossed Rs 165.37 crore from across the world on Day 1.

He tweeted, "FANTABULOUS opening for #KGFChapter2 at the Box Office. The movie has grossed a MASSIVE ₹165.37 cr from across the world on Day 1. Third HIGHEST opener of all time after #RRR and #Baahubali2. #Yash."



In another tweet, Ramesh Bala stated that Yash's KGF Chapter 2 debuted at No. 1 in every state except Tamil Nadu on the first day of release. Bala, on the other hand, stated that the box office success of KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu was greater than predicted, and that theatres had to prepare for special shows due to ticket demand.

"For yesterday, April 14th #KGFChapter2 has opened at No.1 Position in every state of India, except TN In TN, it's Box office performance was way higher than expected Theatres have arranged special shows for #KGFChapter2 between 12 mid-night and 7 AM due to ticket pressure," Ramesh Bala tweeted.



Previously, KGF Chapter 2 shattered all box office records, as the film made history by setting a new advance ticket record. It shattered advance ticket sales records for films such as Baahubali 2, KGF, and Avengers: Endgame.

KGF Chapter 2 is a Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label. It was released on April 14, 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.