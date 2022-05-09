KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats RRR, becomes 3rd highest-grossing Indian movie

File Photo

KGF Chapter 2 does not appear to be slowing down. The film has now surpassed RRR's box office earnings to become the third highest-grossing picture of all time. The Yash starrer has surpassed RRR's box office earnings of Rs 1127.65 crore.



Manobala Vijayabalan, an entertainment industry tracker, took to its Twitter handle and wrote, “#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time.”

#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 8, 2022

The Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 broke multiple box office records, generating over Rs 400 crore on its opening day, weekend, and week, and being the fastest film to break the Rs 250 crore net mark at the Hindi box office within seven days.

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.



Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Yash told Variety, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth." He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."