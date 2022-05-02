KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Hindi: Yash starrer mints Rs 369.58 crore, likely to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Hindi/File photo

Since its release, KGF: Chapter 2 has taken over the box office. The Yash-starrer has now become the third highest-grossing Hindi film after Baahubali 2 and `Dangal` starring Aamir Khan.

But it most likely that Yash's KGF Chapter 2, helmed by Prashant Neel, will beat Aamir Khan's Dangal in the coming days. According to boxofficecollection.in, Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas which tops the list of highest-grossing Indian films minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

Currently, KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version's box office collection stands at Rs 369.58 crore in India. And given that it is the time for the Eid holidays, it is most likely that KGF Chapter 2 will have a lot more takers in the coming days despite two new titles, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, hitting the theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted in his latest tweet, "#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

KGF: Chapter 2 claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

Last week, the Yash-starrer action entertainer crossed the earnings of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's PK and Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor, to emerge as the third highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Adarsh tweeted: "#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... (Week 2) Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ? 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

The lifetime earnings of Tiger Zinda Hai is Rs 339.16 crore, PK has made Rs 340.80 crore and Sanju raked in Rs 342.53 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2 released in April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.