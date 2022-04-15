KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film set to make all-time record for day 1 opening in India

kgf box office collection day 1- yash film

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 seems to be smashing box office records already. The uniform craze for the Prashanth Neel directorial, from the North (Hindi belt) to the South, is unprecedented for a pan-India film. As per trade analysts, KGF Chapter 2 is all set to create box office history with an impressive opening in the Hindi belt.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted Friday morning that early estimates suggest KGF Chapter 2 will create box office history as it is all set to make anywhere between Rs 50-52 crore nett in the Hindi belt.

"#KGFChapter2 ( Hindi ) CREATES HISTORY as early estimates suggests ₹ 50-52 cr nett opening in hindi belt.. #Yash cemented his position as a BOX OFFICE MONSTER.. #KGF2," trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to claim that KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has set a new all-time record for the day 1 opening in India. He tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 Hindi has set a new All-time record for Day 1 opening in India for Hindi movies."

In another tweet, he too mentioned that early estimates suggest KGF Chapter 2 Hindi to mint around Rs 54 crore nett (all India).

READ: KGF 3 trends as KGF Chapter 2 hints Yash starrer franchise to go international with another sequel

"All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1: Nett: 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 54 Crs (Early Estimates) 2. #Beast - ₹ 50 Lakhs," Bala tweeted.

In yet another tweet, Bala mentioned that on the opening day, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 opened at the No 1 position in every state, except for Tamil Nadu. Bala, however, mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 box office performance in Tamil Nadu was better than expected and theatres have had to arrange for special shows due to ticket pressure.

"For yesterday, April 14th #KGFChapter2 has opened at No.1 Position in every state of India, except TN In TN, it's Box office performance was way higher than expected Theatres have arranged special shows for #KGFChapter2 between 12 mid-night and 7 AM due to ticket pressure," Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Check out the tweets here:

#KGFChapter2 ( Hindi ) CREATES HISTORY as early estimates suggests ₹ 50-52 cr nett opening in hindi belt.. #Yash cemented his position as a BOX OFFICE MONSTER.. #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/og2Zpxv2pc — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 Hindi has set a new All-time record for Day 1 opening in India for Hindi movies.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1:



Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 54 Crs (Early Estimates)



2. #Beast - ₹ 50 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

For yesterday, April 14th #KGFChapter2 has opened at No.1 Position in every state of India , except TN



In TN, it's Box office performance was way higher than expected



Theatres have arranged special shows for #KGFChapter2 between 12 mid-night and 7 AM due to ticket pressure.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022



Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 smashed all the records at the box office as the movie created history by setting a new advance ticket record. It broke advance ticket booking records of movies like Baahubali 2, KGF

and Avengers Endgame.

Released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.