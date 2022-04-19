Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film enters 200-crore club

KGF Chapter 2 has become the fastest film to earn Rs 200 crores in North India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

KGF 2

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage mode, and the film surpasses Monday's test with flying colours. As per the early estimates, the Hindi version of the film has earned a minimum of Rs 25 crores. It means that the KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest film to earn Rs 200 crores. 

Here's Ramesh Bala's tweet on the Hindi collection

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt in primary roles. 

