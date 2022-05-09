KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 412.80 crore

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Starring Yash in the leading role of Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 is rewriting records at the box office with each passing day. Even after the release of Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Prashanth Neel directorial is simply unstoppable.

The Hindi version of the blockbuster sequel film collected around Rs 15 crore in its fourth weekend, taking its total collections to a mammoth figure of Rs 412.80 crore. KGF Chapter 2 is the second highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt, next to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion whose Hindi version collected more than Rs 500 crore in its theatrical run.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, May 9, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/9pdKwpMKWw May 9, 2022

The Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has created several records at the box office claiming the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt, and also became the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore net mark at the domestic box office within seven days.



READ | KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats RRR, becomes 3rd highest-grossing Indian movie

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.