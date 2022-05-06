KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version set to cross Rs 400 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Hindi version/File photo

Actor Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently unconquerable at the box office. The film has been breaking multiple records post its release. Despite several hurdles and delays in its release due to the pandemic, the film was finally released in the theatres worldwide on April 14 and ever since KGF Chapter 2 has been showered with much love besides of course the moolah!

KGF Chapter 2 is currently the epicentre of attention, not only in terms of an amazing storyline but also in terms of large numbers. The Yash starrer flick recently beat two Bollywood movies Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 at the box office on Eid to emerge as the top choice among the audience.

And now, KGF Chapter 2's Hindi, which has become the second highest-grossing film in India after Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, is all set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark.

As of Thursday (May 5), KGF Chapter 2 Hindi had collected Rs 391.65 crore. It surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal in India, to become the second highest-grossing film in India.

Now, the Hindi version of the film is all set to breach the Rs 400 crore mark. With this, KGF Chapter 2 will become only the second Hindi film to achieve this feat after Baahubali 2, whose lifetime earnings in India stand at a whopping Rs 511.30 crore in India.

"#KGFChapter2 Hindi will cross the ₹ 400 Crs Nett mark at the #India Box office today..Only the 2nd Hindi movie after #Baahubali2 to achieve this feat.." film industry tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Friday morning.

"BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.