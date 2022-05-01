KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version of Yash's film crosses Rs 350 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2 - Taran Adarsh/Twitter

Despite the release of Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 this Friday, April 29, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 continues to maintain its stronghold as the film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office. Starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office and become the fourth-highest grossing Indian film ever.

Detailing out the box office figures of the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#KGF2 shows amazing hold, despite two prominent films [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2] invading the marketplace... The trends suggest, biz will multiply over the weekend + #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 353.06 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had only shared that the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film after the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 and Dangal, which had collected Rs 510.99 crore and Rs 387.38 crore respectively in the Hindi belt.

"#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," the film analyst's tweet read.

In the Hindi belt, surprisingly, the Yash-led action-packed film has been doing phenomenally well at the box office, breaking multiple records and setting new benchmarks. KGF Chapter 2 claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt only to become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore net mark at the Hindi box office within seven days.