KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version of Yash's film set to cross Rs 400 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Headlined by Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 continues its glorious run in the cinema halls across the world. After conquering the global box office with over Rs 1000 crore collections, the Hindi version of the film released on April 14 is all set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark and become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film.

It is ironic that the highest-grossing Hindi film is the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, originally made in Telugu, which had collected Rs 510.99 crores at the box office. Now, the second spot on the list will be grabbed by the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2, originally made in Kannada, which has earned Rs 373.33 crores as of Monday, May 2 overtaking Aamir Khan's Dangal which collected Rs 387.38 crores at the domestic box office in its lifetime earnings.

Dishing out the details of the box office collection of the Hindi version of Yash's film, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 3, and wrote, "#KGF2 is all set to emerge 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Also, #Eid holidays will expedite its journey towards ₹ 400 cr... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 373.33 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

In the Hindi belt, surprisingly, the Yash-led action-packed extravaganza has been doing phenomenally well at the box office, breaking multiple records and setting new benchmarks. KGF Chapter 2 claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt only to become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore net mark at the Hindi box office within seven days.