KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): Yash starrer surpasses War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become 6th highest-grossing film in India

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi)/Twitter

KGF Chapter 2 is having an impressive run at the box office both domestic and worldwide. With Sunday's numbers coming in, the film starring actor Yash in the lead role of Rocky Bhai has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the domestic box office to become the sixth highest-grossing film in India.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was previously sixth on the list of highest-grossing films in India had minted Rs 320.34 crores, while War had collected Rs 317.91 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to his Twitter handle to note, "#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 also created history at the Kerala box office by becoming the fastest film to ever reach the R s 50 crore gross mark.

At the global box office, KGF Chapter 2 has minted over Rs 880 crores and it seems like there's no stopping the film from breach the Rs 1,000 crore mark soon.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.