KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Film mints Rs 329.40 crore, likely to BEAT Dangal's lifetime earnings

KGF: Chapter 2 has certainly made its smashing entry at the box office breaking all the records with every succeeding day. Raging high in the theatres since its release the blockbuster, it seems like the Yash starrer is all set to break another record and set a new benchmark.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 should soon surpass the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), PK (Rs 340.80 crore) and Sanju (342.53 crore) in India to emerge as the third highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Taran also noted that with the craze around the film, it is likely that KGF Chapter 2 could even beat Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore) and become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, in the coming days.

"#KGF2 is gradually moving towards #Dangal [2nd highest grossing #Hindi film]... Should cross #TigerZindaHai [5th], #PK [4th] and #Sanju [3rd] by Thu [28 April]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr. Total: ₹ 329.40 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The chartbuster entertainer KGF Chapter 2 is ruling the box office since the time it hit the theatres on April 14. The number is always on the hike. Especially in the Hindi market, the craze of the film is so much so that it became the fastest Hindi film to touch the Rs 250 crore mark.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.