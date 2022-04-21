KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Yash's film zooms past Rs 700 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection worldwide/File photo

There's no denying that KGF Chapter 2 swept away the box office like a tsunami and floored the audience with it's storyline, dialogue, performances, direction and screenplay. And unbelievable, a blockbuster in the true sense, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 had started showing its magic on the audience's mind and at the box office, much before its release with advance booking going over the roof and setting records. Now, within just a week of its release, KGF Chapter 2 has maintained its consistency in breaking the records and zoomed past Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office.

As per film industry tracker and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 has swiftly zoomed past the Rs 700 crore mark globally. "#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹700 cr milestone mark," he wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweet here:

Meanwhile, being a regional language film, KGF Chapter 2 has shown a splendid performance in the Hindi market as well. After registering the highest 3rd-day collection with 143.64 Cr on its name, the film has crossed the figure of 250 in its first week. By collecting 254.97 Cr. Nett (300.86 Cr. Gross) in 7 days in the Hindi belt, the film has become the highest 1st-week collector and the fastest one to cross the figure of 250 crore mark in the Hindi region.

Moreover, the film is consistently raging high on the single day's collection also, as its 7th-day collection has gone around 16.35 Cr. Nett (19.17 Cr. Gross) in the Hindi belt. It seems like the film has got no competition to catch up with its constantly increasing box office numbers.

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics.It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.