KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 6 (Hindi): Yash's film set to surpass RRR Hindi's lifetime earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi)/File photo

Yash's entry with KGF Chapter 2 at the box office has been nothing short of magnanimous. Ever since KGF Chapter 2 hit theatres on April 14, the film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been setting unbeatable standards and breaking multiple records at the box office. Standing big on the expectations, the film continues to be the centre of attention, not only in terms of an amazing storyline but also in gigantic numbers.

Now, KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version is all set to become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore mark. As of day 6 (Tuesday), KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has minted over Rs 238.70 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, "#KGF2 is SUPER-STRONG on Day 6... Will cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]... AGAIN, THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: ₹ 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version."

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, he also informed how much RRR's Hindi version had collected since it hit theatres on March 25. As per the trade analyst, RRR's Hindi version has minted a total of Rs 255.04 crore in its four-week run at the box office.

Clearly, KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed RRR to become one of the most loved pan-India films of recent times.

Check out Taran's tweets below:

In the meantime, as per Monday's figures that came in on April 19, it was revealed that KGF Chapter 2 had breached the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and with that become the ninth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.



Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics.

It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.