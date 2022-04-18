KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Hindi version of Yash's film earns Rs 193.99 crore

File Photo

Yash's film KGF Chapter 2 is dominating the box office collection with its earnings in the Hindi market. Every day, the film is breaking records, it has now collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt.

After emerging as the highest Day 2 grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its fourth day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club beating `Baahubali` in the process.

R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB...

#KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]

#Baahubali2: Day 6#KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ysKnW2zIuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2022

"R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ? 200 CR CLUB...? #KGFChapter2: Will cross 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]? #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi." he tweeted.

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film `Salaar` starring Prabhas. The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

On its first day of release itself on April 14, the Yash starrer created history by becoming the biggest opening Hindi film in India beating Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan. Here's what Adarsh had tweeted, "‘KGF2’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett. #India biz.

​Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest. (With inputs from IANS)