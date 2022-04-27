KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 12: Yash's film mints over Rs 900 crore, check day-wise earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's actioner has collected Rs 907.30 crore at the global box office within 12 days of its release on April 14

Headlined by Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is breaking records at the box office with each passing day. The pan-India action flick has collected Rs 907.30 crore within twelve days of its release on April 14 and with its flourishing run, is all set to cross the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.



The film, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, has already become the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar.

The film trade analyst and tracker Manobala Vijayabalan dished out details of the day-wise earnings of KGF Chapter 2 on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 26, as he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr Total - ₹ 907.30 cr Terrific HOLD."

On April 21, when the film had completed one week of its release, Manobala had provided the figures for the first seven days as he had tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS the PRESTIGIOUS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr Day 5 - ₹ 73.29 cr Day 6 - ₹ 51.68 cr Day 7 - ₹ 43.51 cr Total - ₹ 720.31 cr

EXTRAORDINARY Week #Yash #KGF2."

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.