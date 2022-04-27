KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 12: Yash's film mints over Rs 900 crore, check day-wise earnings

Headlines

This person has won a record 35 National Film Awards; way more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli, Lata combined

Explained: After Chandrayaan-3, what are the upcoming space mission of ISRO?

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Former US President Donald Trump released on bond from Fulton County jail

Vivek Agnihotri snaps back at Omar Abdullah mocking The Kashmir Files winning National Award for 'national integration'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This person has won a record 35 National Film Awards; way more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli, Lata combined

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Sudha Murthy quotes that are priceless life lessons

9 motivational quotes by Allu Arjun

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This person has won a record 35 National Film Awards; way more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli, Lata combined

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Vivek Agnihotri snaps back at Omar Abdullah mocking The Kashmir Files winning National Award for 'national integration'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 12: Yash's film mints over Rs 900 crore, check day-wise earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's actioner has collected Rs 907.30 crore at the global box office within 12 days of its release on April 14

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is breaking records at the box office with each passing day. The pan-India action flick has collected Rs 907.30 crore within twelve days of its release on April 14 and with its flourishing run, is all set to cross the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, has already become the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar.

The film trade analyst and tracker Manobala Vijayabalan dished out details of the day-wise earnings of KGF Chapter 2 on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 26, as he wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr Total - ₹ 907.30 cr Terrific HOLD."

On April 21, when the film had completed one week of its release, Manobala had provided the figures for the first seven days as he had tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS the PRESTIGIOUS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr Day 5 - ₹ 73.29 cr Day 6 - ₹ 51.68 cr Day 7 - ₹ 43.51 cr Total - ₹ 720.31 cr
EXTRAORDINARY Week #Yash #KGF2."


READ | KGF Chapter 2: Couple incorporates Yash's epic dialogue 'violence, violence' in wedding card, photo goes VIRAL

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UpWellness’ Golden Revive Plus Reviews - Safe Ingredients or Disturbing Side Effects? Read Before You Buy!

Chess World Cup Final: Magnus Carlsen beats India's Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title

Haddi trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns as vengeful transgender, Anurag Kashyap impresses, fans demand an Oscar

Board exams to be held twice a year: Ministry's new curriculum framework explained

Explained: What are Artemis Accords and what is its purpose?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE